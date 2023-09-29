(Bloomberg) -- Interest payments have been eating up a growing share of American incomes this year amid aggressive Federal Reserve tightening. Now, rising oil prices are piling on, too.

Consumer spending on gasoline and interest combined accounted for 4.7% of US disposable income last month, the most since August 2014, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis figures published Friday. Interest payments alone, at 2.5% of disposable income, were the highest since September 2008.

Increases in the share of income going to either interest or gas often precede recessions, and the latest climb in both represents a dual headwind for the US economy as the Fed tries to return inflation to its 2% target without tipping economic activity into a backward slide.

Overall consumer spending rose just 0.1% in August after adjusting for inflation, marking the weakest reading since March. What that was a bit better than forecasters had anticipated, it was still a marked dropoff from July’s reading.

“Rising gasoline prices meant that real disposable incomes fell for a second straight month, and with consumers likely to increase precautionary saving as the labor market slows, we anticipate a sharper slowdown in consumption growth ahead,” Michael Pearce, the lead US economist at Oxford Economics, said Friday in a note to clients.

