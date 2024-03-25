(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s pathway to achieving its decarbonization targets may face further delays due to dwindling local gas supplies, according to energy utility APA Group.

The nation, seen as a global test case for the clean energy transition, was at risk of major disruptions to energy security and rising power costs if the government failed to address policy hurdles to new gas projects, Chief Executive Officer Adam Watson said at conference in Sydney on Tuesday.

“It’s domestic gas that will provide the lowest carbon solution for backing up our renewable energy build-out,” Watson said. APA is an owner and operator of gas, electricity, solar and wind assets.

Development of new projects was being stalled by the exclusion of gas generation from the government’s capacity investment scheme, onerous project approval timelines, and additional regulatory impositions in the gas sector, he added. The nation has targets to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Australia’s grid operator warned last week that the nation “urgently” needed new investments in gas to avoid electricity shortfalls in some of its most populous regions as early as 2025.

