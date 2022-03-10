(Bloomberg) -- Most Americans will change their driving habits or lifestyle with gasoline prices rising above $4 per gallon, a survey from autoclub AAA showed.

If pump prices were to reach $5 a gallon, as is the case in California, three quarters of the 1,051 people polled said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the high cost of fuel.

Younger people are more likely to carpool, while those aged 35 and above will probably combine trips and errands, as well as cut shopping or dining out, according to the survey.

U.S. average pump prices are now $4.318 per gallon, a fresh record high. In California, where taxes and environmental rules add to pump prices, drivers are paying an average of $5.694 a gallon.

With the summer driving season just around the corner, short-term relief is unlikely given sharp gains in futures, the pricing basis of wholesale gasoline. Retail prices typically trail wholesale markets by a few weeks.

