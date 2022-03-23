(Bloomberg) -- U.S. gasoline demand is showing signs of flattening at a time when it typically increases with warmer weather as pump prices hover near record highs.

The four-week rolling average of product supplied, a proxy for demand, was little changed last week at 8.82 million barrels per day, government data show. This marks a departure from the rising trend seen in the past six years with the exception of 2020, when pandemic lockdowns first began in the U.S. The weekly demand figure has fallen for two consecutive weeks.

Americans say they would drive less if they had to pay more than $4 per gallon for gasoline -- which has been the case since earlier this month, when pump prices hit a record high. Elevated prices -- largely a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tightening global crude supplies -- are a liability for U.S. President Joe Biden, who has tried in vain to lower fuel costs and rein in inflation.

National gasoline stockpiles are well within seasonal norms at 238 million barrels, according to government data. U.S. fuelmakers have been raising gasoline production ahead of the summer driving season as they return units from maintenance.

