(Bloomberg) -- Gasoline futures dropped as much as 8% Wednesday as markets plunged, with investors growing anxious about the resurgence in virus cases that could hamper demand and the broader economic recovery.

Prices plummeted after data showed Florida set another daily record for new cases, and Houston said its intensive-care unit beds are at 97% capacity.

The price move came after the Energy Information Administration reported what appeared to be bullish data for fuel demand. Stockpiles declined for the second straight week and gasoline supplied on a four-week average basis increased for the eighth consecutive week.

