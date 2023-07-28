(Bloomberg) -- Gasoline is having a mid-summer revival as a string of refinery mishaps crimp supplies in one of the world’s largest fuelmaking and exporting hubs on the US Gulf Coast.

Benchmark gasoline futures in New York surged to the biggest premium over WTI futures in more than a year. The latest jump is triggered by an extended shutdown at a Louisiana refinery, among others. The outages threaten to drain stockpiles in the Gulf Coast region, which are already 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Supplies are tightening just as the US Gulf Coast heads into the busiest period of the Atlantic hurricane season, which has caused extended disruptions to refinery operations in the past.

The timing of the gasoline rally also shows market participants are more worried about supplies than demand, even as refining capacity has grown with new projects coming online. Prices hit their highs only weeks after demand peaked ahead of the busy July 4th holiday.

The strength is evident in physical markets as well. Gulf Coast spot gasoline has strengthened to the narrowest discount to futures since February.

