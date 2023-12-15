(Bloomberg) -- The cheapest gasoline in 2 1/2 years is set to drive spending for US consumers this holiday shopping season.

A gallon of regular gasoline now costs $3.087, down more than 10 cents from a year ago and the lowest since late-June 2021, according to data from the American Automobile Association. Fuel prices have steadily declined since the summer driving season ended in September, largely tracking losses in oil as well as reflecting soft seasonal demand and growing supplies.

Fuel savings help counter lingering inflation and high borrowing costs for consumers. Cheap gasoline already led to better-than-expected retail sales in November, and further declines will mean even more money to spend on things like dining out and shopping online. Low pump prices are often touted as a win for President Joe Biden, whose reelection next year in part hinges on avoiding an economic downturn.

Robust fuel production and rising inventories suggest pump prices will likely continue falling for the near future, until the spring driving season kicks off with the switch to a cleaner-burning grade of fuel that’s costlier to make.

