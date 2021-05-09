Gasoline futures pared a rally after the operator of the largest U.S. oil-products pipeline system said it’s restarting some sections of its pipeline following a cyberattack. Crude futures were unchanged.

Colonial Pipeline Co., a key supplier of fuels to the eastern U.S., was forced to halt operations late Friday and now sees service mostly restored by the end of this week. Gasoline futures earlier surged as much as 4.2 per cent to the highest since May 2018 on Monday.

The impact of the shutdown across the U.S. will vary by region and is likely to cause fuel pile-ups, as well as shortages in the short-term, along different parts of the extended supply chain. Barrels are trapped on the U.S. Gulf Coast and at least one refiner is reducing processing rates in response, weakening demand for crude. But on the East Coast, refiners may need to crank up operations temporarily to meet demand.

While the pipeline disruption is so far not making huge waves in futures markets, it proves ill-timed as the summer travel rush approaches in the world’s largest oil-consuming country. Over the weekend, traders were said to be securing barges and tankers to send barrels from the U.S. Gulf to the East Coast, and even seeking ships to temporarily store products in the Gulf if the shut down does last longer than expected.

Prices:

Gasoline futures added 0.3 per cent to US$2.1333 a gallon at 12:40 p.m. in New York

West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery lost 1 cent to US$64.89 a barrel

Brent crude for July settlement added 4 cents to US$68.32 a barrel

U.S. Gulf Coast spot gasoline prices slipped on Monday to the biggest discount to Nymex futures in more than a year. The premium for New York gasoline against Gulf Coast widened to the largest gap since mid-February.

The Colonial network is the main source of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel for the East Coast, with capacity of about 2.5 million barrels a day on its system from Houston to as far as North Carolina, and another 900,000 barrels to New York.

Meanwhile, Total SA’s Port Arthur plant in Texas is already scaling back operations at its fuel-making unit.

“The reality, the real math, is that if refiners are forced to pull back on their refinery utilization rate, they will be making less gasoline and thus will be using less crude oil,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities.

Traders and shippers are seeking vessels to deliver gasoline that would have otherwise gone via the Colonial system, according to people familiar with the matter. Others are securing tankers to store gasoline in the Gulf, they said. At least one gasoline-hauling tanker has already halted outside the U.S. Gulf, as traders assess where the fuel will be needed most.

Amid the disruption, there could also be calls to suspend the Jones Act, according to John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital LLC. The law requires goods shipped between U.S. ports to be moved on vessels built, owned, and operated by the nation’s citizens or permanent residents.

Even before Colonial’s system was forced offline, gasoline had rebounded strongly this year on rising demand from motorists. U.S. refiners were ramping up output ahead of the key summer driving season, with the biggest spike expected at the start of the Memorial Day holiday on May 31, a three-day weekend for most Americans.