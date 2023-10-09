(Bloomberg) -- The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is giving $40 million to help fund mRNA research and manufacturing to empower poorer countries to take charge of their drug and vaccine supplies.

The foundation announced the pledge at a forum to promote donations for health issues in Dakar, Senegal on Monday. The money will help boost a plan to ensure Africa has equitable access to the mRNA technology that soared to prominence during the race to develop a vaccine against Covid-19.

African countries depend on foreign suppliers for as much as 90% of their drugs and 99% of their vaccines, a situation that created widespread shortages during the pandemic. Gates sees mRNA research and vaccine making technology as a prime way to develop low-cost, high-quality health tools that reach more people.

New mRNA-based vaccines are expected to help with a range of infectious diseases. These include tuberculosis, malaria and Lassa fever, which disproportionately affect people in low- and middle-income countries.

The new funding builds on the foundation’s previous $55 million investment in mRNA manufacturing technology.

--With assistance from Katarina Hoije.

