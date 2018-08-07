Gates to Face Manafort Lawyers Who Say He Did It: Trial Update

(Bloomberg) -- Paul Manafort’s former right-hand man, Rick Gates, returns Tuesday to testify about how he helped his boss conceal millions of dollars and defraud banks that provided loans. The tension in the courtroom isn’t likely to let up as Gates faces questioning from Manafort’s lawyers, who say that any wrongdoing that occurred at the men’s global political consulting firm was the work of Gates.

Clients in Ukraine, Accounts in Cyprus (9:35 a.m.)

Gates, 46, began his testimony Monday with a detailed 75-minute account of how he spent a decade with Manafort in Ukraine, where he said they were paid by wealthy businessmen there. They wired money into Cyprus accounts, and Gates helped Manafort move it to the U.S., he said.

Prosecutors said they’ll question Gates for about three more hours, and then he’s expected to undergo a grueling cross examination by lawyers for Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman. Defense lawyers have told jurors that Gates, and not Manafort, was the mastermind behind the financial deceptions described by prosecutors.

Gates, who pleaded guilty and is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, admitted Monday that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from his boss. Manafort’s lawyers said he stole millions.

Tensions have been high between U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III and Mueller’s prosecutors. At one point, the judge suggested that one of Mueller’s prosecutors was crying during a discussion out of the jury’s earshot, according to a transcript of the proceedings. They have clashed repeatedly over the relevance of details about Manafort’s work in Ukraine, where prosecutors said he made more than $60 million from 2010 to 2014.

“I understand how frustrated you are,” Ellis said during the discussion. “In fact, there’s tears in your eyes right now.’’

When Prosecutor Greg Andres protested that he didn’t have tears in his eyes, the judge shot back: “Well, they’re watery.”

