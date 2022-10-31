(Bloomberg) -- Gaw Capital Partners, a Hong Kong-based real estate private equity firm, is nearing a deal to acquire several warehouses in Japan owned by Blackstone Inc. for about 80 billion yen ($540 million), according to people familiar with the matter.

Discussions over the seven warehouses in or near Tokyo are at an advanced stage, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Talks are ongoing and could still fall apart, the people added.

Representatives for Blackstone and Gaw Capital declined to comment.

Gaw Capital has pledged to increase its investments in Japan to as much as $4 billion in the next two years to take advantage of the weakening yen. Residential properties in Japan generate about 3.5% to 4% yield while the borrowing cost is usually less than 1% for Gaw, Isabella Lo, Gaw Capital’s head of Japan investments said in an interview in August. The company also wants to expand into the country’s logistics property, Lo had said.

The yen has slumped to a three-decade low against the dollar this year as the Bank of Japan maintains its ultra-loose policy stance. The BOJ stood by its interest rate policy at the end of a two-day meeting last Friday.

--With assistance from Shawna Kwan.

