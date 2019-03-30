(Bloomberg) -- Palestinians and Israeli security forces braced for violence Saturday as tens of thousands of Gazans were expected to march on the territory’s tense border, marking the one-year anniversary of Hamas-led protests to draw attention to Gaza’s plight.

A 21-year-old Palestinian man was shot and killed Friday night as protesters threw hundreds of explosives at troops along the border, Israel Radio reported. Palestinian militant groups said Saturday’s march would be peaceful, but said that didn’t rule out the use of firebombs and arson kites flown over the border into Israel.

The protests demand a return to lands Palestinians left or were expelled from in the 1948 war around Israel’s creation, but their more realistic goal is to refocus attention on the fate of stateless Palestinians.

The anniversary march comes at a difficult time for both sides, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing a tight April 9 re-election battle in which his Gaza policy has drawn criticism, and Hamas recently the target of rare public outrage over wretched conditions in the blockaded coastal strip they have run for 12 years.

Blockade

“Tension with Israel distracts from the outrage with Hamas’s rule,” said Fathi Sabba, a political analyst and president of the Gaza-based Palestinian Institute for Communication and Development. “In times of escalation with Israel, no one criticizes Hamas and all the Palestinians unite against the Israeli aggression.”

Israel and Egypt have blockaded Gaza since Hamas seized power, confining 2 million people to a patch of land that’s the third-most densely-populated polity in the world. Towns and cities are marked by neglect and damage from repeated wars pitting the Islamist militants against the Israeli military. Infrastructure is shattered, power is spotty and clean water a luxury.

Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the U.S. and European Union, has spent tens of millions of dollars on rockets and attack tunnels meant to cross the border into Israel, while almost 80 percent of the population depends on aid.

Conditions worsened two years ago when the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority set out to suffocate Hamas financially and force it to cede control of Gaza. When the border protests began last March as a largely grassroots effort, Hamas quickly took control of them as a useful outlet for popular dissatisfaction.

Hamas declared a general strike Saturday to encourage people to mass at the border, while the Health and Interior Ministries declared a state of emergency. Governmental and private sector institutions across Gaza were closed, except for hospitals and medical clinics.

Land Day

Hamas says it hopes to bring one million people to the border fence Saturday, although the actual turnout is likely to be far lower. Originally scheduled for Friday, the protests were delayed to coincide with Land Day, when Arab citizens of Israel mark the killing of six demonstrators protesting land confiscations in 1976. Land Day commemorations often end in clashes with security forces.

More than 260 Palestinians, including many militants, have been killed in the weekly border protests. In recent months the protests have been bolstered by night-time riots in which Hamas-led “confusion units” hurl explosives at Israeli troops and try to cut through the border fence. Two Israelis have died in violence surrounding the protests, and thousands of acres of Israeli farmland and nature reserves have been razed by burning kites and balloons from Gaza.

Tensions spiked earlier this week when militants fired a rocket 100 kilometers (60 miles) into central Israel, flattening a house and injuring seven people. Hamas claimed the launch had been an accident, the same explanation it gave for a March 14 rocket attack on Tel Aviv.

Iron Dome

Israel responded with airstrikes that destroyed Hamas military installations and the empty office of the group’s chairman, Ismail Haniyeh. Haniyeh emerged from hiding several days later, flashing the victory sign amid the rubble.

Israel has reinforced its troop presence along the Gaza border and deployed additional Iron Dome missile-defense systems in case of further escalation. Netanyahu told soldiers to be ready for a “wide-scale campaign” inside Gaza if violence at the border gets out of hand this weekend.

“Citizens of Israel should know that if we must, we’ll enter strong and confident, after we’ve exhausted all the other possibilities,” he said at an event Thursday.

