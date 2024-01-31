(Bloomberg) -- Negotiations are advancing for an agreement to pause the Israel-Hamas war and free civilian hostages captured by Hamas, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that those involved believe could be a crucial step toward ending the four-month conflict.

The people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said conversations are still in the early stages and a breakthrough isn’t expected in the coming days. Even so, they said the proposal — which would amount to the longest pause and the biggest hostage release since the war began Oct. 7 — has a realistic chance of success and could lead to a longer-term cease-fire.

After spy chiefs and top officials from Qatar, Egypt, the US and Israel agreed on a framework in Paris over the weekend, Qatar presented Hamas with a proposal that would see a 45-day pause and the release of some Palestinian prisoners in exchange for all the women, children and elderly Israeli hostages, according to one official briefed on the talks.

Parties in the talks are now waiting on Hamas to respond to the proposal, which lays out additional phases that could see the pause extended and the eventual release of Israeli soldiers held hostage, as well as the bodies of those who died in captivity, the official said.

The US is “thoroughly involved” in efforts together with Egypt, Qatar and Israel to put together a proposal to forward to Hamas and kick off a deal to release the hostages including a humanitarian pause, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs Barbara Leaf told reporters on a virtual briefing.

“I am not not aware today at this moment of any definitive response, I think they’re still very much in the deliberation stage,” Leaf said. “This hostage deal is a critical starting-point.”

The potential deal offers the best chance yet of ending nearly four months of violence in Gaza since war broke out following Hamas’s devastating incursion into Israel in October, when militants killed about 1,200 people, and took some 240 hostages back into Gaza. Since Israel retaliated with airstrikes and a later ground invasion, more than 26,000 people have died in Gaza, according to the health ministry run by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union.

US officials have said they’re hopeful but are downplaying the possibility of immediate success.

“A lot of promise here,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on MSNBC earlier Wednesday. “I want to be very, very clear. There is still diplomacy ahead of us, still a lot of discussions to occur before we can get there.”

Israel Military Sees Taking Many Months to Eliminate Hamas (1)

The official said Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns and the US played a big part in convincing Israel to move forward, and that there are hopes the pause can eventually lead to a permanent ceasefire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet have been under increasing pressure to bring home the Israeli hostages as the war drags on, global outrage over Palestinian casualties rise, and debate grows about how Israel, the US and wealthy Arab states will govern and secure post-war Gaza amid rising calls for an independent Palestinian state. About 136 hostages are still being held in Gaza, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said this week.

Netanyahu has said the Paris talks on Sunday were “constructive” but that “significant gaps” remain, adding that he wouldn’t pull the Israel Defense Forces out of the enclave.

“We will not withdraw the IDF from the Gaza Strip, and we will not release thousands of terrorists,” Netanyahu said in a speech to young men at a pre-army preparatory program on Tuesday. “None of this will happen.”

Deescalating the war in Gaza and finding a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been a key focus for the Biden administration since war broke out, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken set to embark in the coming days on his fifth tour of the region since the fighting erupted, according to one US official.

The Israel-Hamas war has prompted fears of a wider regional war involving Iran-backed proxy groups and has already led to a flurry of tit-for-tat military escalations across the region, including a drone strike on a base in Jordan near Syria over the weekend that killed three US soldiers.

Still, US officials believe the negotiations are progressing. Netanyahu’s public comments are partly viewed as tied to politics in Israel, where many supporters of the prime minister’s right-wing party don’t want to cut a deal with Hamas.

