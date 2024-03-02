(Bloomberg) -- US military cargo planes dropped about 38,000 meals into Gaza on pallets early Saturday, the first round of emergency aid authorized by President Joe Biden, the Associated Press reported, citing US officials.

Biden announced Friday that the US would start the humanitarian deliveries in an effort to relieve increasingly dire conditions wrought by the Israel-Hamas war, now approaching the five-month mark.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing Egyptian security officials, that talks between Israel and Hamas on a Gaza cease-fire are due to resume in Cairo on Sunday.

The reported meeting followed Biden saying he was still US optimistic that a Gaza truce may be reached by the start of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, scheduled to begin around March 10.

That optimism came despite the deaths and injuries of scores of Palestinians on Thursday in an incident that involved Israeli troops opening fire near a food convoy bringing in aid. The deaths have drawn international condemnation and calls for an independent inquiry.

Read more: Biden to Airdrop Aid to Gaza, Hopes for Cease-Fire by Ramadan

Israel denied its forces shot into the crowd, but Hamas said on Thursday night that it was considering putting a freeze on negotiations as a result.

The proposed deal that could be discussed on Sunday would involve the exchange of at least some of the more than 130 hostages still held in Gaza, about 30 of whom are believed to be dead. It will also include a temporary truce in the fighting that started Oct. 7 when Hamas militants infiltrated southern Israel and killed some 1,200 people as well as taking scores of hostages.

Since then, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed under heavy Israeli air and ground bombardment, according to the Health Ministry run by Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

Israel, too, made clear to mediators Egypt and Qatar that it wouldn’t hold another round of talks until Hamas presented a list of hostages who are still alive and “provided a serious response to the number of Palestinian prisoners” to be exchanged, Axios reported Friday. Ynet reported something similar Saturday.

Reuters said the sides agreed on the duration of the truce and the release of an unspecified number of hostages and prisoners. It added that a final deal depends on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from northern Gaza.

Officials in Israel had no immediate comment on the reports.

Israel quit cease-fire talks in February over what it described as “delusional” demands from Hamas.

After the violence on Thursday, Biden announced that the US would begin airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza, explore the possibility of a marine corridor to deliver assistance, and insist Israel opened up more land routes to facilitate more supply trucks.

The EU called the deaths of Palestinians trying to get food on Thursday “unjustifiable” and demanded “an impartial international investigation on this tragic event allowing for a clear picture of the events and responsibilities.” France called for an independent inquiry.

Read more: Saudis, UAE Join Condemnation of Israel After Gaza Deaths

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.