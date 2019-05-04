(Bloomberg) -- About 90 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip Saturday morning, according to the Israeli military.

The barrage of strikes was a response from Gaza after four Palestinians were killed Friday by Israel, two of them Hamas militants in an airstrike and two of them demonstrators taking part in weekly border protests that led to shots being fired between the sides.

Dozens of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, according to the military. Israeli aircraft targeted rocket launchers in northern Gaza and Hamas military posts in response, it said.

One person was killed in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Delegations from Gaza arrived in Cairo on Thursday for truce talks, as Egyptian mediators have worked to lower tensions between Israel and Gaza.

