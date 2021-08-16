Gaza Militants Fire First Rocket Into Israel Since May Conflict

(Bloomberg) -- Gaza Strip militants fired a rocket at Israel on Monday, the first since an 11-day conflict ended in May.

The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, the air force said on Twitter.

Israel Conducts Airstrikes in Gaza as New Violence Flares (4)

While there’s been no rocket fire since May, incendiary balloons have been launched into Israel from the Hamas-ruled territory, setting off multiple fires and drawing retaliatory air strikes from Israel.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.