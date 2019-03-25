(Bloomberg) -- A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit an Israeli home in central Israel, injuring at least six people, escalating tensions ahead of national elections just over two weeks away.

It was the second such rocket attack on central Israel from Gaza this month. Broadcast footage of the home showed it was nearly destroyed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had accepted a Palestinian explanation that the first attack was an accident, was in Washington, D.C. for the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and didn’t immediately respond to the attack. Israel Radio reported that Netanyahu was consulting with security officials on a potential Israeli response.

A spokesman for the Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating six people injured at the scene, including two babies. One woman was taken to the hospital in moderate condition, the spokesman said.

