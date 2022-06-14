(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is reducing flows through Nord Stream, a key pipeline bringing Russian gas to Europe, by 40% amid technical issues at its Baltic station, further aggravating supply concerns on the continent.

“Right now, gas supplies into Nord Stream can be ensured at as much as 100 million cubic meters per day,” compared with the initial plan for 167 million cubic meters per day, the Russian gas giant said in a statement.

The cuts in maximum delivery volume come as the Baltic Portovaya compressor station, linked with the Nord Stream infrastructure, is affected by technical difficulties.

One issue, Gazprom said, is the failure of Siemens AG to return in time the gas-pumping units the German producer took for repairs. Russia’s technical watchdog also identified other concerns at the Portovaya facilities and ordered a temporary halt for some equipment.

Gazprom and Siemens didn’t immediately respond to requests for additional comment.

The European gas market has been uneasy for months about potential disruptions in Russian gas flows as the war in Ukraine continues. Fears of a tighter squeeze on supplies compounded last week when a fire broke out at a US liquefied natural gas facility and Norway reduced flows amid outages.

The subsea Nord Stream gas link, with a nameplate capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, is the key route for Russian gas to Germany. Flows via the pipeline fell below capacity earlier this month.

The link is scheduled to shut down between July 11 and July 21 for seasonal maintenance.

