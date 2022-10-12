(Bloomberg) -- European households could still freeze during a severe cold snap this winter, despite the continent having almost filled its gas storage facilities, said the head of Gazprom PJSC.

“Winter can be relatively warm, but one week or even five days will be abnormally cold and it’s possible that whole towns and lands, god forbid, will freeze,” Gazprom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller said at Russian Energy Week in Moscow on Wednesday.

During days of peak winter demand, Europe could lack some 800 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, or one third of its total consumption, Miller said, citing the work of unidentified analysts.

Russia has been cutting deliveries to the region for months following deterioration of relations between the West and the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom previously supplied Europe between 600 million and 1.7 billion cubic meters per day during the period of peak winter demand, Miller said.

Europe’s dependence on underground gas storage facilities has significantly increased because of the changes in its fuel imports, Miller said.

European gas inventories are currently about 91% full. The most pessimistic estimates show the facilities will be some 5% full in March, when gas withdrawals typically end, Miller said.

“Sure, Europe will survive, but what will happen by the time of gas injection” into storage before winter of 2023 and 2024, Miller said. “It will be clear then that energy crisis has come not for a short period of time.”

