(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC declared force majeure on supplying at least one European customer in a letter dated July 14, according to a report by Reuters.

In the letter seen by Reuters, Gazprom said it could not fulfil its supply obligations owing to “extraordinary” circumstances outside its control.

Flows on the pipe from Russia to Germany are halted for maintenance work due to end on Thursday -- and were already reduced before the maintenance work started in mid-July.

Gazprom had no immediate comment.

(Corrects date after Reuters correction)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.