(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC expects a moderate decline in its 2022 gas production despite Europe, its single largest market, seeking to reduce its dependence on the Russian fuel this year.

Russia’s gas giant plans to produce 494.4 billion cubic meters of the fuel in 2022, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Markelov said in an interview with the company’s in-house magazine Thursday. That’s a 4% drop from last year, when Gazprom’s gas production reached 13-year high.

Total exports account for over 40% of Gazprom’s output and the producer, which traditionally gives very conservative annual performance outlooks only to revise them upward later, is maintaining its relatively high output plans even as Europe, which relies on the producer for about a third of its gas, is taking steps to wean itself off Russian supplies in a response to the war in Ukraine.

Europe wants to cut reliance on Russian gas by two thirds before the end of the year, with a number of countries, including Germany already announcing plans to diversify energy sources.

Last month Russia’s president Vladimir Putin raised concerns of gas-supply cutoffs in Europe by demanding payment only in rubles for exports to the region starting April. Earlier this week Gazprom halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria as the two nations refused to comply with the new payment requirement. Russia will keep the deliveries switched off until the two countries agree to follow the order, Gazprom said.

To be sure, Gazprom’s production could be supported by stronger domestic demand. Earlier this month Putin stressed the importance of supplies to Russian consumers amid shrinking foreign markets. “It’s necessary to reduce prices wherever it’s possible to stimulate domestic demand,” he said at the meeting on energy sector in the mid-April.

