(Bloomberg) -- Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC halted one more compressor at its Baltic pumping station, further squeezing supplies to Europe as the standoff over energy supply once again intensifies.

Flows of Russian gas into Nord Stream will drop to as much as 67 million cubic meters per day from Thursday, Gazprom said. That’s a decline of 33% compared to the figure announced on Tuesday, when the Russian producer said the flows would be capped at 100 million cubic meters a day following lack of operational compressors at Portovaya, the entry point of Nord Stream on Russia’s Baltic coast.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Wednesday that he believes Gazprom’s decision to cut gas flows through Nord Stream was “politically motivated” and not due to technical issues as the Russian company stated.

Gas prices jumped on the news, rising almost 12%.

