(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC’s third-quarter net income surged to an all-time high as gas prices reached fresh records amid Europe’s deepening energy crisis.

Net income rose to 581.8 billion rubles ($7.8 billion) compared with a net loss a year ago and beat median estimates, the Russian gas producer reported Monday. Revenue rose 70% from a year ago to 2.37 trillion rubles, also a record-high.

Gazprom shares gained as much as 3.6% in Moscow trading and were 2.7% higher at 336.04 rubles as of 10:19 a.m.

The world’s largest gas producer is benefiting from a historic surge in prices as a supply crunch in Europe, its largest export market, continued to worsen. Russian gas deliveries to the continent have been capped as it prioritized re-stocking domestic inventories. This has led to tougher competition with Asia for liquefied cargoes, while Europe’s storage facilities began winter at multiyear lows.

Supply Crunch

While gas prices in Europe have more than doubled in the third quarter of this year, Gazprom’s revenues haven’t surged by nearly as much as they did in the previous three-month period thanks to its long-term supply contracts. These factor in a range of spot and forward markets, including in some cases the cost of other fuels like crude. Still, the company is “on its way to an even stronger fourth quarter 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 on skyrocketing gas prices,” analysts at BCS Global Markets said ahead of the earnings report.

Gazprom shares have fallen over the past month amid uncertainty on an approval timeline for its Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The gas link, which is set to ship 55 billion cubic meters a year directly to Europe across the Baltic Sea, would reduce the company’s transit risks and allow Russia to hike volumes delivered to the European Union, if needed.

Generous Payout

Gazprom’s record earnings signal the producer is on track for the highest dividend payouts in its history.

The Russian gas giant expects its dividend for 2021 to reach at least 50 rubles per share, Sova Capital analyst Mitch Jennings said, citing remarks Gazprom management made to investors at a recent meeting. If the plan materializes, this year’s payout will be at least triple the current dividend record of 16.61 rubles per share set in 2018.

