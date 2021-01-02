(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s energy giant Gazprom PJSC exported 10% less natural gas to markets outside of the former USSR last year compared with 2019 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a company statement Saturday.

Gazprom exported 179.3 billion cubic meters of gas to the European Union, Turkey and China in 2020, the company said, citing Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller’s comments on preliminary operational results. This compares with 199.2 billion cubic meters exported outside the former USSR in 2019.

Exports to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline reached 4.1 billion cubic meters, Gazprom said. Countries including Turkey and the Netherlands boosted gas purchases, it added. Gazprom’s domestic supplies of natural gas reached 225.7 billion cubic meters.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.