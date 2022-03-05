Gazprom Says Gas Transit via Ukraine Is in Line With Requests

Gazprom is sending natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with clients’ requests, the Russian gas producer said in a statement.

Flows reached 109.5 million cubic meters on Saturday, in line with volumes on Friday.

European natural gas and power prices surged to fresh records this week as fear rippled through markets that supplies from Russia could be interrupted because of the war in Ukraine. About a third of Russian gas shipments to Europe transit the country.

Russian gas sales are expected to provide only around a quarter of the region’s summer supply, and any substantial declines in flows could leave Europe ill-prepared for winter, according to a report from BloombergNEF.

