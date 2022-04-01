(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Gazprom PJSC has started telling clients how to pay for the gas they buy after President Vladimir Putin said purchases from “unfriendly” nations including Europe would need to be settled in rubles.

Notifications about the new payment order are being sent to customers on Friday, the Russian gas giant said in a statement on its official Telegram channel. The Kremlin said on Thursday that European buyers would need to have two accounts, one in euros and one in rubles, and that Gazprombank would be responsible for making the foreign exchange conversion.

European nations have different views, with French Ecology Minister Barbara Pompili saying she didn’t see the request as a breach of contract as companies would continue to be able to pay for gas in euros, according to the information received from Moscow. The German government said it is still pouring over the details before coming to a decision, while Denmark condemned the request.

“Gazprom as a Russian company is unconditionally and fully compliant with Russian law,” which from April 1 stipulates only ruble payments for gas exported in the “unfriendly” states, the company said. “Gazprom is a responsible partner and continues to export gas to clients in a safe manner.”

Russian gas shipments to Europe continued to flow normally on Friday, with Gazprom saying it was meeting all the requests from clients. Supplies won’t be cut off immediately, not even for customers that don’t make the switch to the new payment rules, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. That’s because payments for fuel being delivered now aren’t due until late April or early May.

Europe relies on Russia for about 40% of its gas needs, and the war in Ukraine has prompted the region to rethink its energy security strategy. The European Union wants to cut reliance on Russian gas by two thirds before the end of the year, with countries already announcing plans to build a series of liquefied natural gas terminals and measures to speed up the build out of renewables.

“Gas supply from Russia looks set to continue, reducing recession risk in Europe,” Citigroup Inc. analysts said in a report. “But the episode will only reinforce the push to wean the EU off Russian energy imports and strengthen EU strategic sovereignty more generally.”

Putin on Thursday signed an order instructing foreign buyers to open special accounts at Gazprombank to allow foreign currency to be converted to rubles for settlements. That means companies can still pay in euros, and the state-controlled lender will make the conversion.

Peskov said Russia might still swap the payment currency in the future if conditions change.

“There’s nothing set in concrete here, but in the current situation, rubles are the most preferable and reliable option,” he said.

