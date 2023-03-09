GB News Loses nearly £31 million in First Year on Air

(Bloomberg) -- Conservative British TV startup GB News Ltd. lost £30.7 million ($36.4 million) in its first year on air on sales of just £3.6 million, accounts published Thursday show.

The figures, for the year ending May 2022, come days after UK regulator Ofcom found the station had breached broadcasting standards for a program with misleading coverage of vaccine safety data.

Bloomberg reported GB News’s struggles with staff and advertisers in January. In August, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. announced the sale of its stake, while hedge fund manager Paul Marshall and Dubai-based investment group Legatum put more money in.

GB News didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

