(Bloomberg) -- British broadcast regulator Ofcom is investigating whether TV startup GB News broke impartiality rules when the Chancellor of the Exchequer was interviewed by politicians from his own party.

A show on March 11 saw Jeremy Hunt quizzed by Esther McVey and Phillip Davies — Conservative Members of Parliament who have paid presenting roles at GB News — about the UK government’s annual budget, which was delivered four days later.

“We’re investigating whether this broke our rules requiring news & current affairs to be presented with due impartiality,” Ofcom said in a Tweet on Monday. Last month Ofcom found GB News breached standards in a show about Covid-19 health claims.

GB News didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest Ofcom investigation.

The probe follows a flurry of British politicians taking up broadcasting jobs. GB News also employs former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, who is paid £100,000 ($123,790) a year according to the register of members’ interests. GB News also employs former Labour Party politician Gloria De Piero.

Ofcom said it wouldn’t pursue a separate investigation into an interview of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson conducted by Nadine Dorries, who worked in Johnson’s government. The interview appeared on rival venture TalkTV, run by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. Ofcom said it received 40 complaints but wouldn’t take further action because alternative viewpoints were reflected in the show.

