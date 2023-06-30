GDP data suggests one more Bank of Canada rate hike then a pause, analyst says

We'll be in a period of extended pause after another rate hike in July or September: Strategist

Canada’s latest economic data numbers show the country has a “decent chance” of seeing another interest rate hike next month, followed by a lengthy pause, according to one industry analyst.

Preliminary data from May shows Canada’s gross domestic product grew by 0.4 per cent for the month on the back of manufacturing, wholesale trade and real estate.

Bipan Rai, global head of FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, believes this latest data suggests the Bank of Canada will issue another rate hike in the near future.

“At the very least, to us it suggests there’s still further tightening that needs to happen,” he told BNN Bloomberg. “We’re projecting one more rate hike on balance for the rest of this year.”

Rai added there’s a “decent chance” the Bank of Canada hikes rates at its next announcement on July 12, and if not, there’s a “likely” hike on September 6.

“After that, we think we’re in for a period of extended pause,” he said. “We’ve pushed back our expectations for when the bank cut policy rates to the mid part of next year but at the very least, we have to remember one more rate hike, then a period of extended on hold. That’s still effectively tightening for the Canadian economy.”

Still, Rai is not excepting a large hike, as he suggests the Bank of Canada is more “tweaking” its rates, compared to accelerating them.

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates to 4.75 per cent earlier this month after a several-month pause, as it tries to tame stubbornly high inflation rates.