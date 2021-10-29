(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Air Force awarded General Electric Co. a potential $1.58 billion deal to provide as many as 329 engines for the service’s newest jet fighter, the F-15EX, if all seven options are exercised, beating the rival Pratt & Whitney unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. in a competition, the Pentagon said Friday.

GE was awarded an initial firm, fixed-price job to provide and install 29 engines for the F-15EX fleet for $136 million, the first traunch in a project that could run through 2031.

The Air Force said in January 2020 that it planned to buy the engines sole-source from GE. Pratt & Whitney, which provided engines for previous F-15 models, protested the plan. That forced the service to open the program to the competition that GE now has won.

The F-15EX jet built by Boeing Co. will replace aging F-15C/D fighters. Boeing sees the EX as way to cut into market it lost in 2001 when Lockheed Martin Corp. beat it in competition to build the F-35 fighter.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.