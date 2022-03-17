(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. slashed its chief executive officer’s annual equity award by two-thirds after shareholders voted against the conglomerate’s executive compensation plans at the annual meeting last year.

CEO Larry Culp and GE’s board of directors agreed to cut his award to $5 million from $15 million previously, according to a proxy filing on Thursday. The change takes effect this year and will bring Culp’s total target compensation down to about $11 million from an original projection of about $21 million.

He earned $22.7 million in 2021, according to the filing.

The action to nearly halve Culp’s total pay “reflects our desire to recognize and meaningfully respond to our shareholders” while continuing to provide a performance incentive to the CEO, members of GE’s compensation committee wrote in the filing.

Shares of the company are up 1.1% this year, but little changed from when he took over in October of 2018.

As its stock was reeling in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, GE’s board in August of 2020 revised Culp’s employment contract, extending it to keep him on as CEO into 2024 and effectively cutting in half the share price targets needed for him to collect as much as $232 million.

Almost 58% of shares voting went against the pay deal at GE’s annual meeting last year following criticism by shareholder advisory firms.

