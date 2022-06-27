GE CEO culp takes reins of aviation unit as Slattery loses top post

General Electric Co. said its chairman and chief executive officer would also assume responsibility for its jet-engine unit, the crown jewel franchise that will be GE’s last to remain following its three-way breakup planned to conclude in 2024.

Larry Culp will take on the additional role of CEO for GE Aviation, effective immediately, while retaining his titles with the parent company, GE said in a statement. John Slattery, who had been CEO of the world’s largest jet-engine maker since 2020, will be chief commercial officer as part of a broader leadership shuffle at the business.

In a statement, Culp said “the board and I decided it is the right time for me to take on this expanded role and work even more closely with the team to support our customers, meet the unprecedented demand ramp, and prepare for GE Aviation’s future as an independent public company.”

GE shares rose less than 1 per cent before regular trading in New York.