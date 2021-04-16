(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. is nearing a tussle at its annual meeting next month after the two top shareholder advisory firms recommended a vote against Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp’s revised pay package, which lowered the bar for him to eventually collect as much as $232 million.

Glass Lewis said it was “uncomfortable” with the plan that maintained Culp’s maximum potential payout “in exchange for reduced shareholder value creation.” Its recommendation for the nonbinding vote echoed the concerns of another proxy adviser, Institutional Shareholder Services, which also urged opposition to the pay plans, Dow Jones reported Thursday.

The recommendations highlight growing unease over GE’s decision in August to essentially halve the share-price targets needed for Culp to qualify for an equity-based payout valued at as much as $232 million by the end of his tenure. The revisions were made as part of a two-year contract extension to keep him at the helm through 2024.

GE said it disagreed with ISS and Glass Lewis. The Boston-based maker of jet engines, power equipment and medical scanners plans to hold its annual meeting on May 4.

“We value the feedback and views of our shareholders, and we will continue to engage with many of them on a range of topics, including executive compensation,” the company said in a statement.

GE fell less than 1% to $13.47 at 10:12 a.m. in New York.

Culp’s initial compensation plan included a one-time equity award worth a maximum of $232.5 million if GE shares rose above $31. Under his revised contract, Culp would earn the same value if the shares reached $16.68 on average for 30 consecutive trading days during his tenure.

The change came after GE shares plunged last year amid the coronavirus pandemic to the lowest levels since 1991. The shares stormed back in the second half, posting a big-enough gain for Culp to qualify for an initial payout threshold under that plan. The rally has continued this year with a 25% gain through Thursday.

