(Bloomberg) -- The Sweden-born finance chief of General Electric Co. says her homeland of 10.5 million people has produced an unusually high number of global corporations. She puts that down to a working culture that’s focused on decentralization and empowerment.

Carolina Dybeck Happe, 50 — one of Sweden’s most powerful women in business — will leave her post as GE’s chief financial officer in September. She came into the iconic US manufacturer as an outsider in 2020 to revamp its finances and lay the groundwork for an historic breakup plan into three units.

Although Dybeck Happe has worked abroad for most of her career, including a 16-year stint at lock maker Assa Abloy AB, she says the global reach of multinational corporations such as Volvo AB, Ericsson AB and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has been fueled by what she claims is the Nordic nation’s early adoption of innovation.

But the country that fostered tech giants Spotify Technology SA and Klarna Bank AB has also been home to one of the world’s worst property routs as companies and households struggle with heavy debt loads amid sharply rising interest rates. Dybeck Happe says debt remains very part of the equation even if there have been individual cases of firms being over-leveraged.

The following conversation took place on the sidelines of a conference in Stockholm. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Why do Swedish firms stand out in a global context?

Living in a small country, you learn at a really young age that if you’re going to succeed you have to embrace other cultures and other languages. Key to our success has been combining that with decentralization and empowering people. But it’s also our focus on innovation because all of these successful Swedish companies are fueled by innovative products. Sweden is a country of early adopters when it comes to technology, which helps create the right mindset. And in the end, I’m a product of that.

What do you mean by decentralization?

I learned about it when I joined Assa Abloy in Germany. I’m a strong believer in decentralization. Drawing on my experiences at Assa, we moved GE from a more centralized point of view to a much more decentralized organization. At GE, we increased the number of individual P&L lines to 30 from five. That empowered leaders to make decisions fast, but they were also held accountable very clearly.

How does working in the US compare with the Nordic region?

I would say Scandinavian companies are usually leaning more into decentralization. On the other hand, I would say US companies are more focused on talent development in a structural way, and I think both of those are very important.

How do you view debt having slashed GE’s borrowings by $100 billion?

It’s part of the equation. It’s about having the right level of debt compared to the the profit you’re making or cash flow you’re generating. Assa Abloy was more about playing offense and doing capital allocation in a quality way using M&A. Maersk was more about debt reduction. Some companies didn’t expect interest rates to go up that much and now they’re over-leveraged and they can’t service the debt.

What’s your take on diversity?

Since I moved abroad almost directly after university, I have always been diverse in the sense that I’ve been working in mainly male-dominated management teams. And I was female, I was foreign, I was younger. That taught me how to work with people from different places. I give women the same advice as I would give a man and that is make sure you deliver in your current role. That will make an impact on those around you, who will be the ones who give you the best opportunity for your next role. The second thing I would say is that once the big opportunity comes, go for it.

What’s next for you?

It was always the plan that once I had delivered on my mission at GE, including the spin offs, that I would wind down the corporate CFO role. I’m really excited for a new challenge but right now I’m focused on delivering where I am. We currently don’t have plans to move back to Sweden.

