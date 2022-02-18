(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. fell the most in three weeks after warning that supply-chain snags, a labor shortage and material inflation will be a drag on its businesses at least until the middle of this year.

“The magnitude of these challenges likely present pressure to overall growth, profit and FCF through the first quarter and the first half, beyond typically expected seasonality,” the company said Friday in an investor newsletter posted on its website.

See also: GE engines powering 787 and 747-8 jets to be inspected by FAA

Even with the issues, the maker of jet engines and health-care equipment stood by its annual forecast for profit, sales growth and free cash flow. The supply-chain issues may “mask the significant progress” in the performance of its business units, the company said.

GE shares dropped 4.4% at 11:05 a.m. in New York after a decline of 5%, the biggest intraday slide since Jan. 25. The stock had gained 4.2% this year through Thursday while the S&P 500 Index fell 8.1%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.