(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. said it expects to buy back $25 billion of bonds, expanding one of the biggest debt repurchases ever by $2 billion, after finding strong demand from investors to sell the securities.

Investors offered to sell about $33 billion of bonds to the company, GE said in a statement. GE had previously sought to buy back as much as $23 billion of the securities in a process known as a tender offer, made the same day the company said it will split into three separate entities.

Money managers told the company how much they were willing to sell back by Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. New York time, the early deadline for the offer. Additional sellers may emerge, and the final deadline is Dec. 9.

