General Electric Co.’s board extended Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp’s contract by two years after the coronavirus pandemic upended his plan to turn around the ailing industrial giant.

Culp will lead GE through at least August 2024 with the option for a one-year extension after that, the company said in a regulatory filing Thursday. The board also revised how Culp would be compensated, approving a one-time equity award that would enable him to earn more than $200 million if the company’s stock price more than doubles over the term of his contract.

The extension represents an endorsement of Culp’s revitalization strategy at GE even after the shares have tumbled this year as the pandemic gutted demand for the company’s jet engines, power equipment and medical scanners. Since taking the reins in late 2018, Culp has slashed debt, sold assets and focused on turning around GE’s ailing gas-fired turbine business, a major source of the company’s cash woes in recent years.

“Larry has made significant progress in transforming GE’s operations and culture and is the right leader to drive GE’s long-term strategy,” Tom Horton, GE’s lead director, said in an emailed statement.

GE was little changed at US$6.27 after the close of regular trading in New York. The shares have tumbled 44 per cent this year, while a Standard & Poor’s index of U.S. industrial companies fell only 6.5 per cent.

Last month, Boston-based GE reported double-digit declines in orders across all its industrial businesses during the second quarter. Revenue in its jet-engine business plunged 44 per cent as the virus gutted air travel and dimmed the long-term outlook for aircraft sales.

“Covid-19 clearly put us back,” Culp said at the time. “It will take us a little longer, just because of what’s happened in aviation, in particular. But that said, I have more confidence today than I ever have that we’re going to see this transformation through.”