General Electric Co. fell more than 7 per cent in post-market trading after the manufacturer’s finance chief warned that supply-chain challenges are weighing on its third-quarter performance.

Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe said persistent constraints on obtaining parts from suppliers are hindering GE’s ability to deliver products such as jet engines. Those snags are pushing planned shipments further out on the company’s delivery timeline “which has a negative impact on profit,” she said Thursday at a Morgan Stanley conference.

The supply-chain strain also is putting pressure on GE’s free cash flow -- a figure investors watch closely -- which the company now expects to be in line with or “slightly” better than the roughly US$162 million company generated in the second quarter, she said.

Commercial aerospace manufacturers are under intense scrutiny as they battle supply-chain bottlenecks and labor shortfalls that have stunted output of new engines and airplanes. GE’s jet-engine division is by far its top source of profit.

Late deliveries of jet engines made exclusively by GE and French partner Safran SA are hampering Boeing Co.’s efforts to step up output of its cash cow 737 Max, Brian West, the planemaker’s CFO told the Morgan Stanley conference Thursday. Senior leaders at Boeing and the engine-making venture of Safran and GE are working to unravel the snarls, West said.

GE is facing other challenges, from squeezed profit margins at its health-care division to a significant drop in US demand for wind turbines from GE Renewable Energy, which posted US$853 million in operating losses through the first six months of the year. The company is looking to cut costs and prepare the business for lower output than the peaks seen in 2021 and 2020.

Shares of GE were down 3.9 per cent to US$66.25 in extended trading after falling as low as US$63.86. The stock had declined 27 per cent this year through the close of regular trading Thursday.