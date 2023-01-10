(Bloomberg) -- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. said its fourth-quarter revenue was $4.9 billion in preliminary results released ahead of its presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

General Electric Co.’s former medical-equipment business forecast 2023 organic revenue growth in the range of 5% to 7% year-over-year and adjusted margin on earnings before interest and taxes of 15% to 15.5%, according to statement Tuesday.

The health-care entity is among the fruits of GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp’s plan to break up the conglomerate into more efficient, profitable units. GE HealthCare’s shares, which began trading last week, were little changed before US markets opened.

The company will present at the San Francisco conference Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. local time and report full results on Jan. 30.

