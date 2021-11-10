(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. launched an offer to buy back as much as $23 billion of debt as the industrial giant carries out a plan to slash its debt load.

GE is targeting a series of bonds maturing through 2050 in an offer that expires on Dec. 9, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The company is on target to cut its borrowings by more than $75 billion in the three years through next month thanks to operational changes designed to boost cash flow and profit margins, the company said in the statement.

