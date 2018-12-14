GE Opens Door to Replace KPMG as Auditor After Financial Miscues

(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. opened the door to replacing KPMG as its auditor, potentially ending a relationship that goes back more than a century, after high-profile financial stumbles spurred the manufacturer’s share collapse.

The board will hold a competition for the auditor position, GE said in a statement Friday. The appointment date will be based on progress in the company’s plan to revamp its portfolio, and GE will stick with KPMG as auditor in 2019.

GE’s ties with KPMG have drawn scrutiny amid questions over whether a too-cozy relationship allowed problems at the manufacturer to metastasize without proper oversight.

GE said the board’s audit committee had been considering options after KPMG was ratified with just 65 percent of the vote at April’s annual meeting. Proxy-advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co. and Institutional Shareholder Services recommended against bringing KPMG back.

GE announced a $6.2 billion charge at a long-term care insurance portfolio in January, plus a $15 billion shortfall in insurance reserves. The company revealed another charge of $22 billion related to the power business in October. The U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating GE’s accounting.

GE fell 1 percent to $7.13 ahead of regular trading in New York. GE’s market value has tumbled more than $200 billion during the last two years.

