General Electric Co’s (GE.N) outlook about negative free cash flow in 2019 suggests its troubles are far from over, and JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa said his price target of US$6 on the stock now looks generous.

“We are no longer willing to engage in a debate where the Bull case is that Power is ‘not that bad,’ the stock can be valued on $1+ in free cash flow, and GECS (finance unit) is merely a zero,” Tusa, who has a neutral rating on the stock, added.

The company on Tuesday said it was still struggling with the challenges at its power business, and Tusa said macro, micro, company specific pressures and longer-term structural uncertainties mean a fix is going to be highly expensive and potentially a “good-money-after-bad” scenario.

“We believe this is a broken business that is running out of backlog needed to feed an installed base that is now declining,” Tusa added.

GE shares dropped 4.2 per cent in pre-market trading on Wednesday. The stock has 10 analysts rating it a buy, 10 rating it a hold and 2 recommending a sell, with an average price target of $11. Tusa’s $6 price target is the lowest on the Street, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.