GE’s Viral Gaffe: To Reset Smart Bulb, Turn Off, On, Off, On...

(Bloomberg) -- So-called smart home technology is supposed to make our lives easier. One such product from General Electric Co. may be too sophisticated for its own good.

The manufacturing giant, with more than a century of innovations in household goods, became the butt of jokes after a video of one of its smart light-bulbs went viral this week. In it, the company explains the complicated procedure to reset the software in the bulb and disconnect it from a smartphone.

First, according to a disembodied voice, you need to turn the light off for at least five seconds. Then, turn it on for eight seconds, turn it off for two seconds and turn it back on for eight seconds.

You’re not done yet. Now turn it off again for two seconds, turn it on for eight seconds, turn it off for two seconds and turn it on for eight seconds. And finally, turn it off for two seconds, turn it on for eight seconds, turn it off for two seconds and then turn it on again.

Got it? If the bulb flashes three times, it worked.

If it doesn’t work, one possibility is that you did it wrong.

“Imagine turning on for only 7 seconds the last time,” quipped one YouTube commenter.

Another possibility is that you have a slightly different bulb that requires an entirely different procedure.

“We know technology can be complicated and are aware that our current factory reset process isn’t ideal,” GE said in a statement. “We’re finding simpler methods for our users and appreciate the patience.”

