GE slumps as JPMorgan's renewed 'sell' call undercuts turnaround

General Electric Co. investors beware: The bear is back.

The shares plunged Monday after Steve Tusa, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst who famously predicted the manufacturer’s collapse, renewed his call to sell GE. With a downgrade to underweight and a lowered price target, Tusa walked back a December upgrade that sparked a rally in the beaten-down stock.

“Investors are underestimating the severity of the challenges and underlying risks at GE, while overestimating the value of small positives,” Tusa said in a note. The analyst pointed to severely constrained free cash flow, which will limit earnings potential.

The bearish comments underscore the challenges facing new Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp as he tries to repair GE’s damaged balance sheet and regain investor trust amid one of the worst slumps in the company’s 127-year history. Since taking the helm in a surprise appointment in October, Culp has sold assets and cut costs in an effort to accelerate the turnaround.

Through last week, the moves had helped drive a stock gain of about 50 per cent since mid-December, when Tusa caused a stir by upgrading GE to neutral and saying the company’s troubles appeared to be dissipating. The analyst at that point had had a sell rating on the shares for more than two years and had firmly established himself as the leading bear on GE during the company’s stock-market collapse.

The shares fell 6.2 per cent to US$9.39 at 9:49 a.m. in New York, the biggest drop on the S&P 500 Index. Tusa cut his price target by one dollar to US$5 a share, the lowest on Wall Street, with an implied downside of 50 per cent from last week’s close.

Cash Burn

GE has been largely stagnant since Culp last month revealed that the Boston-based company would burn as much as $2 billion in free cash flow this year. While he didn’t offer specific forecasts beyond 2019, he said there would be “significant improvement” in 2020 and 2021.

Tusa was cautious on that point, saying Wall Street is “significantly over-projecting the bounce” in free cash flow in the coming years. GE’s finance arm, he said, “will likely consume material cash for the foreseeable future.”

The analyst is also down on GE’s manufacturing divisions. The power-equipment business will continue to struggle, he said, while fundamentals in the highly touted aviation unit are “weaker than meet the eye.”

High leverage “leaves the company vulnerable to liquidity issues in the event of a recession,” Tusa said.

Currently, 10 firms have buy ratings on GE, while nine recommend holding it and three have the equivalent of sell ratings on the stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The average price target is US$11.

Separately, GE was fined 52 million euros ($58.4 million) for misleading the European Union’s regulators during their review of its 1.5 billion-euro takeover of LM Wind Power, which designs and produces blades used in wind turbines.