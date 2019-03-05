{{ currentBoardShortName }}
BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    18h ago

    GE tumbles as CEO sees negative industrial free cash flow

    Richard Clough, Bloomberg News

    A GE logo sits on a panel as an employee works inside the General Electric Co. power plant in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. General Electric won approval on Monday from the U.S. Justice Department to combine its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc.

    General Electric Co.’s new boss warned of additional cash problems at the ailing company, eroding confidence in a nascent turnaround and sending the shares tumbling.

    Cash flow from GE’s industrial operations will be negative this year as GE grapples with further challenges in its power business and other operational pressures, Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said Tuesday at an industry conference. That’s a sharp drop from 2018, when the maker of gas turbines and jet engines brought in US$4.5 billion by the closely watched measure.

    “We think this is a transformation in the making, but we need to pay the piper,” he said.

    The startling revelation underscored how far Culp has to go to pull GE out of one of the deepest slumps in its 127-year history. Since taking the helm in October following the surprise ouster of John Flannery, Culp has announced a restructuring of the power-equipment unit, cut costs and agreed to the US$21.4 billion sale of a bio-pharmaceutical business.

    The shares reversed earlier gains and plunged as much as 7.7 per cent while Culp spoke at the JPMorgan Chase & Co. conference in New York. That was the biggest intraday decline since Nov. 12. GE fell 4.5 per cent to US$9.91 at 3:38 p.m.

    The slide sapped momentum from a rally that started the year. GE had surged 43 per cent through Monday, buoyed by the CEO’s focus on strengthening the balance sheet and selling assets. Last year’s slump was the worst since at least 1972.

    ‘Multiyear Turnaround’

    Investors have kept a close eye on adjusted industrial free cash flow, GE’s measure of the leftover cash generated by its manufacturing units after accounting for operating and other expenses. The metric is considered an indicator of earnings potential.

    The power business remains a significant drag, Culp said. That unit, which makes gas turbines and other equipment, has struggled with slumping demand, technical problems with a key product and the ill-timed acquisition of Alstom SA’s energy business, which contributed to a US$22 billion charge last year.

    “This is a multiyear turnaround in power,” Culp said. This year’s cash outflow from the power division will be worse than last year’s US$2.7 billion burn.

    The headwinds to 2019 cash flow will “meaningfully lessen” in 2020 and 2021, GE said in slides accompanying Culp’s presentation. The company anticipates strong performance in its aviation and renewable energy units this year.

    GE plans to provide its full 2019 forecast on March 14.

     

