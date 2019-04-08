(Bloomberg) -- General Electric fell in pre-market trading on Monday after a key analyst at JPMorgan returned to a bearish view on the stock, reversing a December upgrade that had provided a major boost to positive sentiment.

Steve Tusa downgraded the shares to underweight from neutral and trimmed his price target by $1 to a Street-low view of $5, a level that suggests shares of the industrial conglomerate could lose half their value from their Friday closing price. Shares are down 5.4 percent before the bell.

“Investors are underestimating the severity of the challenges and underlying risks at GE, while overestimating the value of small positives,” Tusa wrote, noting a recent advance in the stock. “The Street is significantly over-projecting the bounce in [free cash flow] in the coming years, off levels that we calculate at zero currently.”

GE shares have climbed 55 percent off a December low, although that follows a multi-year period of weakness. The one-time largest stock on Wall Street has lost more than 80 percent of its value from record levels hit in 2000.

JPMorgan was bearish about a number of GE divisions. The firm wrote that GE’s power and renewables business would remain “weak,” that fundamentals in the aviation division were “weaker than meet the eye,” and that GE Capital Services “will likely consume material cash for the foreseeable future.”

High leverage “leaves the company vulnerable to liquidity issues in the event of a recession,” the firm wrote to clients.

Currently, 10 firms have buy ratings on GE, while nine recommend holding it and three have the equivalent of sell ratings on the stock. The average price target is $11.

