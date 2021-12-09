(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. and a pair of large railroads have suspended their employee vaccine mandates after a judge this week halted the Biden administration’s order requiring workers at federal contractors to get inoculated.

GE “paused the implementation” of the requirement in response to the court’s action, a company representative said by email. Union Pacific Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s BNSF Railway have similarly stopped requiring shots, though Union Pacific said it’s still encouraging its employees to get vaccinated and 73% have done so.

Read more: Biden vaccine mandate for contractors blocked nationwide

The Biden administration has pushed to boost vaccination rates by requiring federal contractors to ensure their workers are inoculated, a mandate that would apply to about a quarter of the U.S. workforce. The initiative, which would have taken effect Jan. 4, was challenged by a number of states that said the government was overreaching.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.