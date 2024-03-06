(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s energy businesses should generate as much as $1.8 billion in free cash flow next year, a critical measure for investors awaiting a breakup of the storied conglomerate.

The expected range of $1.2 billion-$1.8 billion outlined on Wednesday marks an increase from this year’s projection of no more than $1.1 billion. GE Vernova, as the soon-to-be-independent company will be known, is expecting an adjusted profit margin of 10% by 2028.

The guidance gives a longer-term outlook for the new business, comprised of GE’s power equipment, wind turbine and electricity grid businesses that will be split from the aerospace operations early next month. The transaction will mark the final step in GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp’s breakup of the iconic company, after GE’s health-care business was spun off in January 2023.

GE Vernova’s revenue in 2028 should grow by ‘mid-single digits’. The company is expecting to be able to convert 90-110% of operating profits into free cash flow by 2028, according to the statement. Adjusted margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization will grow to 10% in 2028 from a high single-digit figure next year.

Culp and GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik have overseen a multi-year push to overhaul manufacturing operations, bolster financial performance and strike deals with better terms. GE Vernova’s businesses have been some of the company’s most troubled operations as they contended with uneven demand and unprofitable projects.

Those efforts showed clear signs of progress last year, with higher profits at the power units, narrower losses in GE’s onshore wind business while the grid unit turned profitable following a lengthy turnaround.

The businesses are now beginning to capture increasing demand for wind turbines and electricity grid upgrades as governments and utilities push to generate more clean power and bolster the reliability of their power networks. US tax incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to support continued growth for new wind turbine orders, for example.

