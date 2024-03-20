(Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. President Andy An pushed back against the notion the Chinese government has asked electric vehicle makers to increase purchases from local chipmakers, saying automakers in the world’s largest car market can source whatever fits their needs.

An, who is also chief executive officer of Geely’s EV brand Zeekr, said Zeekr uses Nvidia Corp. chips for some of the cars’ intelligent driving features. However he said Zeekr was also exploring some domestic supply of chips.

“The Chinese government hasn’t asked that we must buy chips from Chinese manufacturers, there’s not been any orders,” An said, speaking to analysts after the release of Geely’s latest quarterly earnings. “Companies are still making independent decisions on this. We still mainly uses Nvidia chips.”

Zeekr is taking two routes with its assisted driving technology: one partnering with Israeli autonomous driving company Mobileye Global Inc. and the other is an in-house solution that uses the Orin chip from Nvidia, An said.

Bloomberg reported last week that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has asked carmakers to expand their buying of homegrown components to accelerate the adoption of Chinese chips. People familiar with the matter said the country’s tech overseer previously set an informal target for automakers to source a fifth their chips locally by 2025, but has grown dissatisfied with the pace of progress.

An said Nvidia has been in the industry for a long time and therefore can fulfill requirements around developing intelligent driving solutions for customers quite rapidly.

“But this doesn’t mean we’re not also exploring and finding out more about domestic-made chips,” he said.

Geely earlier Wednesday reported that net income rose 1% to 5.31 billion yuan ($738 million) in 2023, beating analyst estimates of 4.9 billion yuan. Revenue climbed 21% to 179.2 billion yuan, also topping expectations.

The automaker, one of China’s biggest privately owned carmakers, also reiterated a sales goal of 1.9 million vehicles for 2024, up about 13% from a year earlier.

The company is continuing to launch new models to try to catch up to market leader BYD Co., the world’s largest producer of EVs and China’s number one selling auto brand last year.

