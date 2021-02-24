(Bloomberg) -- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Gui Shengyue talked up the decision not to pursue a full merger with Volvo Cars, saying on an investor call Thursday that shareholders’ interests are better served if the two companies remain as standalone entities.

The difficulty of coming up with a fair valuation for Volvo that is acceptable to both Geely’s investors and Volvo is one of the main reasons that led to the change of plan, Gui said.

Dropping aspirations to combine also removes any associated takeover costs and avoids diluting investors’ stake in Geely’s Hong Kong-traded stock, he said. Geely jumped as much as 4.8% following Wednesday night’s announcement.

Geely Auto and its Swedish affiliate said they are putting off earlier plans to merge, wagering they’ll be more agile apart. While the two car manufacturers will preserve their separate corporate structures, they’ll cooperate more closely on electrification, software and autonomous-driving technology, and new listings could be on the table.

“A merger does not necessarily involve shares,” said Gui, who added his project team had been working on the previous plan day and night for a year.

The current design “realizes our goals” by creating more synergies that can lead to cost saving and generate additional profit, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.